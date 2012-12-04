Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:09 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Club Announces Young Professional of the Year Award Nominees

By Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club | December 4, 2012 | 5:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club has kicked off the holiday season with the much-anticipated news of its 2012 Young Professional of the Year nominees.

This honor is given to one individual every year who has demonstrated the traits and actions of an exemplary young professional in the local community. The 2012 nominees include Nick Araza (Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic), Jesse Brisendine (life coach and personal trainer), Sarah Clark (Cox Communications), Stacy Cooper (Stacy Cooper Fitness), Will Freeland (Montecito Bank & Trust) and Reed Gallogly (City of Goleta).

The Young Professional of the Year Award was introduced in 2010 and represents a young professional in the community who has excelled in one or all of the following areas: leadership, mentorship, community involvement and entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to announce our nominees for Young Professional of the Year,” said JJ Lambert, president of SBYPC. “They are all well-rounded and focused professionals who have positively influenced both the community and their peers.”

The winner will be chosen based on several factors, such as motivation to inspire within their organization, ability to help others develop their skills, a passion for important causes that affect the community and their use of established relationships to create entrepreneurial endeavors.

The winner will be announced at the SBYPC Holiday Gala at the Granada Theater on Dec. 13, where Mayor Helene Schneider will present the award.

“This event is not to be missed, so we look forward to seeing many new and familiar faces there,” Lambert said.

Tickets for the Holiday Gala can be purchased online by clicking here or with any board member. SBYPC is still offering sponsorship opportunities for this amazing event, which anticipates an attendance of more than 300 young professionals ages 21 to 45. Additionally, the SBYPC network reaches approximately 26,000 young professionals on the Central Coast.

Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

