Most Valuable Parent: Ann Manzo, Bishop Diego High

If you’ve attended one of Bishop Diego High’s football games at La Playa Stadium, you might have been impressed with the way the team works: the way it communicates, the way the players read the field, their opponents and each other.

Even more impressive were the behind-the-scenes calls and plays made by Ann Manzo, who for 11 years has been coordinating everything that makes the Cardinals’ games the festive community events they are.

“I couldn’t do it without all the other parent volunteers,” said Manzo, whose job is to head up a team of 15 to 20 parents who show up at each game to do things from selling tickets and fund raising to program sales and security.

For Manzo, volunteering with Bishop began in 1996, when her son, the oldest of five siblings, started high school there.

“The lady who was running the football program had a daughter who was graduating, and so she was going to leave,” Manzo said.

Manzo, along with several other parent volunteers, stepped in to take some of the load. The system worked so well that it became a given that Manzo and her team eventually would be running the football program’s support organization.

At the height of football season, Manzo and her crew can spend 20 hours a week or more in their efforts on behalf of the team. The work is intense, she said, but eagerly done. In fact, she said, many Bishop parents, who are required to volunteer a minimum of 20 hours a year, often go way above and beyond, giving up to 200 hours a year in support of the school.

And, while the vast majority of the time there are more than enough people, there have been times when the parent volunteer team has to really step up and show what it’s made of.

“We’ve run a football game on seven people and that’s really, really slim,” Manzo noted. During these times she’ll be pitching in, moving and moving from place to place, in the hopes that everything is running smoothly.

You can’t help but hear the sincerity in her voice when she tells you why she does all this work. “It’s all for the school,” she said.

For Manzo, a 1974 Bishop alumna, it truly is a family affair: she and her siblings went to Bishop, and her children and their cousins have all gone to Bishop. She has one daughter, a junior, who is the last in her end of the family to attend the Catholic high school.

“The teachers are right there for the kids,” Manzo said. Even during challenging times, like when school enrollment dipped frighteningly low in the late 1980s and ‘90s, the teachers and administration did not let up on their involvement with Bishop students, she said.

In return, she wants to do her part to help out the school. Even when her youngest daughter graduates in 2010, she has no plans to stop volunteering at Bishop.

“I think when the parents volunteer, it shows the kids that we take pride in the school ... there’s a real community spirit; we all feel like we’re working toward the same goal.”

MVP: Ann Manzo

School: Bishop Diego High, independent Catholic co-ed school, 287 students

Location: 400 La Colina Road

