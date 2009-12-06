Lee Stetson: Four Steps To Get You Through the College Application Process

Relax. Breathe. Be calm.

This is the initial advice I often find myself giving to prospective students undergoing the undergraduate admissions process. With more than four decades of experience in higher education, first as admissions director at the University of Delaware, then as the 30-year dean of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, I have found that applicants create enormous pressure on themselves and can overlook the fun — yes, I did say fun — parts of the process.

In my new role as chairman of the Admissions Advisory Board for Global Education Opportunities, I enjoy working with students and their families to view the admissions cycle as an opportunity to think carefully about the future, and to look back at everything the student has accomplished thus far.

There are many misperceptions about the undergraduate admissions process, and I will address four of the most common in this article. First, there are no right answers! Many applicants fret and worry about what the admissions committees are “looking for,” when in fact the answer is rather simple. They are looking for applicants to be themselves, and to answer the questions openly, honestly, and in a way that shows their true character.

Second, no one school is right for everyone. During the application process, students will receive much well-meaning advice from parents, friends, relatives and counselors about which school is “best.” In the end, it is the student who must spend four years — or more — of his or her life on campus, so it is critical to examine all aspects of a school before deciding to apply. A great place to begin this search is at the College Board’s Web site, which has an incredibly effective interactive tool to help you narrow your focus. Look carefully at course offerings, location (urban vs. rural), class size, international study opportunities, athletics, research facilities and social life. Don’t rely on word of mouth — do your own research and make your own decisions to ensure that the school will be the best fit for your experience and expectations.

Third, it is often thought that hard facts, ie. test scores and academic rankings, are the most important data taken into consideration by admissions committees; this is not necessarily the case. True, these are vital factors in the admissions process and you should be sure to make your best effort in terms of academic preparation, but potential students must also present information that makes them stand out as individuals outside of the classroom. These can include any challenges you may have met, talents, extracurricular interests and accomplishments, as well as any supporting information that you feel has been significant in developing your person. Be strategic — think about how you are presenting yourself and about what matters most to you. It is also important to show a demonstrated commitment over time as opposed to a laundry list of short-term activities. Once you’ve decided on your approach, this data can easily be defined and detailed to transmit the most effective “you” to the admissions committee.

Fourth, essays do matter, but not necessarily how you might think they do. Be yourself. Remember that there’s no checklist. Schools are eager for you to show them a glimpse of who you are and what you can effectively contribute. Traits such as self-awareness, insight, maturity and other factors that make you unique will go a long way toward distinguishing you among your peers, without your trying too hard to “stand out.”

It is very important to use your own voice and to write about thoughts and concepts that are distinctly yours; the committee will not be interested in reading an essay with too much input from an outside source. Likewise, don’t use your essays to regurgitate lists of accomplishments! This is your chance to show who you are apart from the grades and scores, so use it wisely. Remember to write a focused essay and don’t write “to” the admissions committee; trying to tell them what you think they want to hear is a surefire recipe for disappointment.

Although the admissions process can be difficult and stressful at times, it should be viewed as an incredible opportunity to showcase what you’ve worked so hard to accomplish. Schools can’t wait to meet you, and they are genuinely excited by your stories and achievements. So think carefully, plan ahead, put your best foot forward and enjoy the process. After all, it’s called an admissions office, not a denial office, for a reason!

— Lee Stetson is chairman of the Admissions Advisory Board for Global Education Opportunities, a private admissions counseling firm. He has dedicated his life to higher education, serving as dean of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania for the past 30 years. He was also a College Board trustee, and has authored numerous articles on the admissions process.