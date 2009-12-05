Portraits of ‘The Nutcracker’

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy was tapped to exhibit some spirited holiday images at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s downtown branch, 20 E. Carrillo St.
Framed and hung below the bank’s teller stations, the images are reflections on youth as seen through the faces of young performers in last winter’s presentation of The Nutcracker ballet performed by the Red Chair Children’s Production Company at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. On display though the first of the year, the images will undoubtedly make you smile with a pang of wistful angst.
