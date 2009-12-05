Santa Barbara Bank & Trust to Donate Christmas Trees to Local Marines

Earlier this month, 75 trees were provided to families at Vandenberg Air Force Base and 25 more will be donated to Naval Base Ventura County personnel Monday.

This is the bank’s third year participating in the national Trees for Troops program, which is championed locally by Anthony Dal Bello, who is in his 56th year of supplying Christmas trees.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is providing 25 Christmas trees to Santa Barbara-area Marines and their families. These military families will be selecting their trees at 5 p.m. Sunday at Anthony’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths at Earl Warren Showgrounds , 3400 Calle Real.

