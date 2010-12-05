Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Latest Cycle of Bike Fest Draws 500 Volunteers, Builds 800 Bicycles

Bimmerfest, firefighters lend a hand in annual effort to provide bikes to underprivileged children

By Jon Shafer, Santa Barbara Surfer | December 5, 2010 | 8:27 p.m.

Hundreds of community volunteers from all over Santa Barbara and Goleta came out in force Saturday to assemble bicycles as part of the annual Bike Fest, the nonprofit Kids and Bikes event that delivers bicycles and helmets to underprivileged children on the South Coast.

It was an amazing turnout this year as nearly 500 individuals worked together so children who could only dream of having their own bicycles could get one for Christmas.

“Who doesn’t remember their first bike?” asked Lou Ventura, founder of Kids and Bikes.

What started as a group of friends and neighbors seven years ago building 38 bikes has skyrocketed to hundreds of volunteers assembling 800 bikes this year — a task nothing short of amazing! A large contingent of volunteers was actually a group of Santa Barbara firefighters looking to spread Christmas cheer.

Most of the funds collected to make the 2010 event happen came from private donations. The organization got an extra boost of cash this year when Santa Barbara-based Bimmerfest car show selected the Kids and Bikes Foundation as its charitable organization.

Last year, assembled bikes were delivered to local nonprofit organizations, such as Bishop Garcia Diego High School (Project Santa), Catholic Charities, Devereux Foundation, Goleta Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Vincent’s Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL), Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Transition House, Unity Shoppe and U.S. Army Reserves. Joining the program this year were Alpha School, Carpinteria Community Church, the Dream Foundation and the Santa Barbara Fighting Back mentorship program.

Click here for Santa Barbara Surfer’s multimedia slideshow on Bike Fest 2010.

Click here for more information on Kids and Bikes, or click here to donate online to the Kids and Bikes Foundation.

— Jon Shafer is founder and publisher of Santa Barbara Surfer.

