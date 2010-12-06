Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Body of Santa Barbara Diver Recovered Off Santa Cruz Island

K.C. Carlsen had gone missing Saturday while diving for lobster

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 6, 2010 | 1:48 a.m.

Rescue divers have recovered the body of a Santa Barbara man who had gone missing while scuba diving off Santa Cruz Island on Saturday.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, the Ventura County sheriff’s dive team found the body of Kristopher Evens Carlsen, 27, on Sunday afternoon. Carlsen’s body was located in a crevasse leading into an underwater cave not far from where he was last seen submerging a day earlier. Carlsen, his father and a friend were on the west end of the island, just north of Fraser Point, diving for lobster.

Sugars said the sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Carlsen, known as “K.C.” to friends, was a 13-year veteran of scuba diving as well as an Alaskan charter boat captain and basketball coach at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. He was diving with his father and another man when he submerged at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday and never resurfaced, Sugars said. He was diving in about 20 feet of water, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search Saturday and was joined Sunday by sheriff’s dive teams from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, National Park Service rangers and a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Sugars said the Santa Barbara County divers conducted search patterns along the island’s coastline while the Ventura County divers searched the caves. The other agencies searched the ocean’s surface.

Carlsen’s body was located at about 12:08 p.m. Sunday and it was transported to Santa Barbara aboard the USCG Cutter Blackfin.

