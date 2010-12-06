Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cold Front Gives South Coast a Quick Soak

Three-quarters of an inch of rain recorded above Montecito and Goleta, with half-inch logged along coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 6, 2010 | 3:38 a.m.

A fast-moving cold front swept through Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, fueling surprisingly intense rain accompanied by scattered lightning and thunder. A handful of spinouts were reported on Highway 101 around 5:30 p.m. but there were no serious injuries in the accidents, officials said.

Early Monday, the county Public Works Department reported that El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito had recorded .82 inches of rain in the storm, Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta got .73 inches and the Gaviota coast logged .70 inches. Other official rain gauges along the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley recorded more than a half-inch of rain.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected overnight with gusts between 45 and 50 mph in the mountains and below canyons and passes. Gale-force gusts are forecast Monday in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Monday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s, the weather service said, with a warming trend beginning Tuesday. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 