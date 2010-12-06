Cold Front Gives South Coast a Quick Soak

Three-quarters of an inch of rain recorded above Montecito and Goleta, with half-inch logged along coast

A fast-moving cold front swept through Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, fueling surprisingly intense rain accompanied by scattered lightning and thunder. A handful of spinouts were reported on Highway 101 around 5:30 p.m. but there were no serious injuries in the accidents, officials said.

Early Monday, the county Public Works Department reported that El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito had recorded .82 inches of rain in the storm, Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta got .73 inches and the Gaviota coast logged .70 inches. Other official rain gauges along the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley recorded more than a half-inch of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected overnight with gusts between 45 and 50 mph in the mountains and below canyons and passes. Gale-force gusts are forecast Monday in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Monday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s, the weather service said, with a warming trend beginning Tuesday. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s.

