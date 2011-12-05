Deckers Outdoor Corp. Gearing Up to Break Ground on New Headquarters in Goleta

More than 400 employees will work out of the new facilities in the Cabrillo Business Park at Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road

Deckers Outdoor Corp. will host a groundbreaking ceremony at noon Wednesday for its new corporate headquarters at the Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta.

The global manufacturer of brands such as Ugg, Simple, Sanuk and Teva shoes has outgrown its location at 495 S. Fairview Ave. and will move to the corner of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road, according to president and CEO Angel Martinez.

“It will keep an excellent employer in the area, and from a corporate standpoint it’s a good thing for the whole community,” Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said. “For Goleta to be the anchor for another good corporate steward, one that fits our environmental philosophies and is connected to the university, is a win for us.”

The 13.8-acre site will include three buildings totaling 150,000 square feet and an additional fourth building that may be developed later.

The headquarters is projected to house more than 400 employees, and amenities include a gym, cafeteria and a multiuse rotunda. Deckers plans to move in by mid-2013.

In June, city staff approved planned frontage improvements along Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road, which currently have no sidewalks, and changes in a requirement for the undergrounding of utilities.

Deckers reported a 49 percent increase in its third-quarter sales of $414.4 million. It’s on track to be another record year as the Ugg brand may surpass $1 billion in annual sales, Martinez said in a release.

“Goleta has grown up on the backs of its technology sector and continues to in part because of its association with the university, but it’s nice to see companies thrive here that aren’t just in the tech field,” Singer said. “You want to know that you have a diverse business base, and Deckers helps affirm that.”

Martinez, the Deckers board of directors, community representatives and Goleta officials are scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event.

