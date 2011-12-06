First United Methodist Church to Hold Blue Christmas Service of Peace, Comfort

Not everyone is connecting with the celebration of the season. Many are feeling blue — living with the loss of a loved one, depression, broken relationships, loneliness or just the need to step away from the chaos of the season.

First United Methodist Church will hold a Blue Christmas service of peace and comfort at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 8.

The service will acknowledge the pain and look toward the hope to come through music, Scripture, prayer and candlelight. All are welcome to come as you are!

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu St., at the corner with Garden Street and one block from the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Parking is available behind the church with the parking entrance off Garden Street. For more information, click here or call 805.963.3579.

— Rev. Dr. Hillary Chrisley is the senior pastor for First United Methodist Church.