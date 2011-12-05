Frost Advisory Issued for Tuesday Morning in Santa Barbara County

National Weather Service calls for overnight lows of about 30 degrees, with the advisory in effect from 3 to 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Santa Barbara County effective from 3 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Overnight lows of 28 to 30 degrees are expected Monday into Tuesday in some areas of the South Coast.

Weather service officials cautioned that sensitive outdoor plants could be damaged or killed if left uncovered during frost conditions.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a daytime high near 65 and a nighttime low of 37.

