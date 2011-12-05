Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:26 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Proponents of Ice Rink Headed Back Before Goleta Council in Bid for Funding

City Council voted last month to postpone a decision on the request from the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 5, 2011 | 10:08 p.m.

Officials from the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association will be back before the Goleta City Council on Tuesday to ask for funding for an ice rink it hopes to build in the city.

The GSBISA has raised $3.5 million of the $8 million needed to complete the project proposed for Girsh Park in Goleta. Last month, it asked for $500,000 from the city, but council members voted 4-1, with Michael Bennett dissenting, to table the decision until they were able to review the city’s first-quarter financial report.

The GSBISA already has secured the land and developed an initial drawing that received conceptual approval, and is in the bid process now for construction.

The association hopes to complete the design process by early 2012, with the rink opening in 2013. Once built, user fees would cover operating costs and the rink’s nonprofit status would allow it to keep user fees low. The group also plans to make the rink the only one west of the Mississippi suitable to adaptive sports so that disabled people can participate in ice sports such as sled hockey.

At the last meeting, Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves said he wondered how the new facility would be different than the ice skating rink that formerly existed on Cliff Drive but was ultimately shut down. GSBISA officials responded that the facility lost money because of the poor condition in which it was kept, and that the new rink would be state of the art.

The GSBISA believes the South Coast could sustain an ice skating rink, with the closest facility to the south in Oxnard, and others in San Jose to the north and Bakersfield to the east.

The city received multiple requests for money earlier this year, including one from the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, City Manager Dan Singer said last month. But much has happened since the city’s last budget hearings, he said, including the acquisition of new property for a park in Old Town.

The city could have as much as $1.5 million coming in from development impact fees for projects in the pipeline, but that cash is not yet in hand. It also has unassigned reserves, but will be talking about how to best use those in the future.

The city’s improving financial picture allowed the council to add back a previously eliminated patrol position in its contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department last month. However, what the city will do with recreational expenditures such as the ice rink remains to be seen.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

