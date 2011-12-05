Police Chief Cam Sanchez to Deliver First Monthly Report to City Council on Tuesday

Mayor Helene Schneider has asked for regular updates and more transparency in the wake of two controversial DUI cases

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez will deliver his first monthly report to the City Council on Tuesday after being asked by Mayor Helene Schneider to give periodic updates on his department and its operations.

Schneider asked for the reports in October after receiving comments from residents particularly concerned about DUI defendant Peter Lance, whose case was recently dismissed by a Superior Court judge. Others expressed concern about the controversial DUI stop of Tony Denunzio, in which some witnesses said the arresting officer had used excessive force.

Sanchez met with the media about that case Friday and stated that no departmental policies had been broken.

Schneider issued a statement in October explaining her proposal.

“As a matter of good public policy, I propose that twice each month the City Council meetings include an agenda item for the police chief to give an update on the department’s status,” she said. “The chief’s report should be about five minutes in length and can include any aspect of the department’s work he so chooses, such as crime reports, updates on the Police Activities League and officer recruitment updates, to name a few.”

Schneider said she welcomes public comment at the meeting.

“I hope these modest steps to increase transparency at City Hall will be embraced by my colleagues,” she said.

It’s unclear exactly what will be included in Sanchez’s presentation Tuesday, and no further details were listed on the council’s agenda.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

