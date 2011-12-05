Santa Barbara Concert to Mark International TubaChristmas

40-plus brass players of all ages will perform Saturday in Storke Placita

Celebrating its 21st anniversary in Santa Barbara and 37th nationwide, the TubaChristmas concert at noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at Storke Placita, in the mid-700 block on State Street, will be one of 190 being presented in cities throughout the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

TubaChristmas was conceived as a tribute to the late William Bell, born Christmas Day 1902.

TubaChristmas is in honor of all great artists/teachers whose legacies have set many high performance standards, professional integrity, personal values and camaraderie respected by all other instrumentalists. The first TubaChristmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza ice rink on Dec. 22, 1972.

This special Santa Barbara performance will feature 40-plus brass players of all ages playing traditional Christmas carols especially arranged from the first TubaChristmas by American composer Alec Wilder. Invite friends and family and allow TubaChristmas to win their ears and hearts.

TubaChristmas will be conducted by SBCC band director Eric Heidner and is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. Call 805.962.2098 x24 for more information.

— Kim Mercado represents Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.