State Street Ballet Presents the Holiday Classic ‘The Nutcracker’

Student dancers will star alongside professionals in the Dec. 17-18 production at The Granada

State Street Ballet’s The Nutcracker follows a long-standing tradition of holiday performances, and this year is no exception.

The company will showcase its classic presentation of this perennial favorite Dec. 17-18, complete with sets from Moscow and a cast that includes the students of Gustafson Dance performing with State Street Ballet’s professional dancers.

The Nutcracker is based on the book The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann, and set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The ballet tells the story of a young German girl, Clara, who is presented with a beautiful toy nutcracker during a holiday party by her godfather Drosselmeyer, a skilled clock and toy maker. In Clara’s holiday dream, the toy comes to life and escorts her on a journey to a magical land of sweets and snow, complete with exotic inhabitants to entertain her.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to see this timeless and beautiful ballet during the holidays,” State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson said. “It’s a story everyone can follow as it’s brought to life through familiar music and timeless dance.”

Staging and choreography for the production are by Gustafson and choreographer and ballet master Gary McKenzie. Costume design is by A. Christina Giannini and Anaya Cullen, and the sets were designed and produced in Moscow.

The annual Sugar Plum Party follows the Sunday matinee in the Founder’s Room of The Granada Theatre and is free with the price of the ticket to the Sunday performance.

Show times are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are priced from $28 to $53, with discounts for students and seniors. Admission for children age 12 or younger is $18.

Tickets are available through the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

State Street Ballet was founded in 1994 by Rodney and Allison Gustafson. With at least three productions each season in Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet has also toured throughout the United States, as well as internationally to Taiwan and China.

— Barbara Burger is the marketing director for State Street Ballet.