Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:14 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

State Street Ballet Presents the Holiday Classic ‘The Nutcracker’

Student dancers will star alongside professionals in the Dec. 17-18 production at The Granada

By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | December 5, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

State Street Ballet’s The Nutcracker follows a long-standing tradition of holiday performances, and this year is no exception.

Leads for State Street Ballet’s The Nutcracker are Ryan Camou as the Nutcracker Prince and Season Winquest as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Leads for State Street Ballet’s The Nutcracker are Ryan Camou as the Nutcracker Prince and Season Winquest as the Sugar Plum Fairy. (David Bazemore photo)

The company will showcase its classic presentation of this perennial favorite Dec. 17-18, complete with sets from Moscow and a cast that includes the students of Gustafson Dance performing with State Street Ballet’s professional dancers.

The Nutcracker is based on the book The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann, and set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The ballet tells the story of a young German girl, Clara, who is presented with a beautiful toy nutcracker during a holiday party by her godfather Drosselmeyer, a skilled clock and toy maker. In Clara’s holiday dream, the toy comes to life and escorts her on a journey to a magical land of sweets and snow, complete with exotic inhabitants to entertain her.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to see this timeless and beautiful ballet during the holidays,” State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson said. “It’s a story everyone can follow as it’s brought to life through familiar music and timeless dance.”

Staging and choreography for the production are by Gustafson and choreographer and ballet master Gary McKenzie. Costume design is by A. Christina Giannini and Anaya Cullen, and the sets were designed and produced in Moscow.

The annual Sugar Plum Party follows the Sunday matinee in the Founder’s Room of The Granada Theatre and is free with the price of the ticket to the Sunday performance.

Show times are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are priced from $28 to $53, with discounts for students and seniors. Admission for children age 12 or younger is $18.

Tickets are available through the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

State Street Ballet was founded in 1994 by Rodney and Allison Gustafson. With at least three productions each season in Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet has also toured throughout the United States, as well as internationally to Taiwan and China.

— Barbara Burger is the marketing director for State Street Ballet.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 