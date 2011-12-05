Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:10 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scientist Helps Discover Fastest-Rotating Massive Star Ever Recorded

Astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello had previously predicted the possibility of observing such a star

By UCSB | December 5, 2011 | 4:59 p.m.

An international team of scientists has found the fastest-rotating massive star ever recorded. The star spins around its axis at the speed of 600 kilometers per second at the equator, a rotational velocity so high that the star is nearly tearing apart because of centrifugal forces.

Matteo Cantiello
Matteo Cantiello (Tullio Rossi photo)

This confirms a prediction put forward by astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello, a postdoctoral fellow with UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, who contributed to the discovery published this week in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The observations were made at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, at the Paranal Observatory in Chile, as part of a survey of the heaviest and brightest stars in a region called the Tarantula Nebula.

The Tarantula Nebula is a region of star formation located in a neighboring galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud, about 160,000 light years from Earth. The reported star, VFTS 102, is extremely hot and luminous, shining about 100,000 times more brightly than the sun. According to the research team, this star had a violent past and was ejected from a double star system by its exploding companion star.

Cantiello and collaborators explained that stars could reach such rapid rotation via a “cosmic dance” with another star so close that gravity strips gas from its surface.

“This gas falls onto the companion star, increasing the mass and spinning it up,” Cantiello said. “Similar to a tennis ball spinning fast after being hit by a glancing blow, a star rotates quickly after being hit off-center by the in-falling gas.”

Cantiello previously predicted the possibility of observing this type of star. He reported this theoretical finding with Sung-Chul Yoon, Norbert Langer and Mario Livio in a paper published in 2007 in Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters. This theoretical investigation of stars in binary systems predicted extreme rotational velocities after mass accretion. The observed rotational velocity for the star agrees with this prediction.

The star is unusual not only because it rotates so fast, but also because it is moving away from its neighboring stars at a velocity of about 70,000 miles per hour, or 30 kilometers per second.

“Having been part of a binary system could explain this space oddity,” Cantiello said. “It has been known for over 40 years that a star in a massive binary system can be shot away from its surroundings when the companion ends its life in a spectacular explosion called a supernova. In our theoretical calculations we noticed that the ‘spun-up’ star would also be moving from its surroundings at a high rate. It is very exciting to find a star that matches both of these predictions.”

The star is located close to a pulsar and a supernova remnant, which may be left over from the companion star that once spun-up the observed star. If confirmed, this would provide additional support for the theoretical explanation put forward by Cantiello and collaborators in 2007.

Cantiello said that this star may produce dramatic fireworks as it dies. Such a rapidly rotating, massive star is believed to be the progenitor of some of the brightest explosions in the universe: gamma-ray bursts. These occur when the star’s fast rotation produces powerful jets of light and matter.

