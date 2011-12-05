Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:05 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Shop, Drink and Be Merry at Bacara Resort & Spa’s Tea & Trunk Show

Dec. 15 inaugural event will feature international teas, gourmet cuisine and one-day-only sale pricing

By Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa | December 5, 2011 | 7:55 p.m.

Taste teas from around the globe accompanied by gourmet foods at Bacara Resort & Spa’s Tea & Trunk Show. (Bacara Resort & Spa photo)

Indulge your senses and your shopping fix and join Bacara Resort & Spa for its inaugural Tea & Trunk Show from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15.

Bacara’s Tea & Trunk Show will take place in its festively adorned lobby, where guests can listen to live music and indulge in a Bacara-style “tea tasting.”

The tasting will include three flights of teas from all across the globe, expertly moderated by Bacara’s Tea Master. Each tea poured will be paired with a gourmet food tasting course, inspired by the various teas, to complement the unique characteristics of each tea, prepared by Executive Chef David Reardon.

Guests can enjoy delectable treats such as smoked salmon and caviar, citrus crab and tarragon salad tea sandwiches, fresh fruit tarts, mini velvet cupcakes and freshly baked scones with lemon curd, preserves and honey.

No ordinary high tea, the event will also feature a trunk show by jewelry designer Janet Heller, and an informal fashion show going on in the lobby. After tea, guests can get their shopping fix and take advantage of Bacara’s jaw-dropping 30 to 70 percent off one-day-only sale upstairs in the Rotunda, offering sale pricing on highly edited fashion finds and designer brands such as Rozae Nichols, Diane von Furstenberg, Alice + Olivia, Vince, J Brand Jeans, Twill Twenty Two, Robert Graham and Kooba handbags from the Luxury Boutique, as well as the Spa Boutique.

Tea will be served from 2 to 4 p.m., with shopping and the one-day sale afterward until 6 p.m. For those interested in simply just coming to shop, Bacara’s one-day-only sale will run from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tea tastings are $35 per person and will be offered daily from Dec. 15-29. For more information and to make reservations, call 805.968.0100 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. For more information, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.

 

