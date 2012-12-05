Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health System Names 2012 Physicians of the Year

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | December 5, 2012 | 8:20 p.m.

Four physicians at each of the Cottage Health System hospitals have been chosen as the 2012 Physicians of the Year.

The physicians were honored at Cottage Health System’s Annual Medical Staff Meeting on Nov. 15 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Each year the staff at Cottage is asked to submit nominations for Physician of the Year. The criteria for eligibility include the following:

» Exemplary performance in dedication to the profession and patients

» Respect and courtesy (professionalism)

» Collaborative practice and the efficient use of resources

Here are the Physicians of the Year from each of the Cottage hospitals:

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (2 physicians honored)

C. Eric Schroeder, M.D.

» Specialty: Pulmonary and critical care medicine
» Joined SBCH medical staff in 2009
» Native of Kansas City, MO
Education:
» Undergraduate degree and medical education at University of Missouri
» Internship at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, CO
» Residency in internal medicine at UC, Los Angeles Kern Medical Center
» Pulmonary and critical care fellowship at University of Kansas College of Health Sciences

Stephen Kaminski, M.D.

» Specialty: Surgery and critical care medicine
» Joined SBCH medical staff in 2011
» Native of Allentown, Penn.
Education:
» Undergraduate degree from Boston College and medical school at Drexel University
» Internship, residency and gastrointestinal surgery fellowship at Stanford University Hospital
» Trauma/critical care fellowship at University of Maryland

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Christopher Lambert, M.D.
» Specialty: Emergency medicine
» Joined GVCH medical staff in 1976
» Native of San Francisco
Education:
» Undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara and medical school at University of Hawaii School of Medicine
» Internship at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
» Residency in general surgery at University of Hawaii School of Medicine

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Kiran Mariwalla, M.D.
» Specialty: Internal medicine
» Joined SYVCH in 2007
» Native of London, England
Education:
» Undergraduate degree from Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., and medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Bay Shore, N.Y.
» Internship and residency in internal medicine at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, N.J.
» Residency in pediatrics at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health System.

 
