Fire Restrictions Lowered for Los Padres National Forest

Recent rainfall across the Los Padres National Forest has led to rising fuel moisture levels, prompting officials to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately.

Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed in all areas of the Los Padres National Forest. A California Campfire Permit, available free of charge on the forest’s Internet site, is required to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. A list of Campfire Use Sites and information about how to acquire a campfire permit is available at all Los Padres National Forest offices.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside of designated Campfire Use Sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of five feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all times; and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir and feel” method.

Prohibitions on smoking and target shooting in Los Padres National Forest are also being lifted.

“As we move into the rainy season and reduce fire restrictions, it’s important to remember that fire can happen at any time of the year,” Los Padres National Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “I strongly encourage all visitors to exercise caution while they are enjoying the forest.”

The following fire restrictions will remain in effect:

» Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment.

» A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting or use of explosives.

» Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times.

» Fireworks are prohibited in the Los Padres National Forest at all times and in all places.

Visitors are encouraged to call the local Ranger Station for more information on conditions and restrictions.



Santa Barbara Ranger District — 805.967.3481

Ojai Ranger District — 805.646.4348

Mt. Pinos Ranger District — 661.245.3731

Santa Lucia Ranger District — 805.925.9538

Monterey Ranger District — 831.385.5434

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.