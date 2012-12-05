Goleta Now Accepting Applications for Community Project Grants Program

The City of Goleta is giving away $20,000 in community grants, and applications are now available.

For the 11th year in a row, the city is inviting community and nonprofit organizations to apply for individual grants of up to $2,500. Categories of projects eligible for grants include: Goleta community organizations; cultural activities such as music, art, dance and recreation; Goleta-oriented special events; and regional projects of benefit to Goleta.

The Community Project Grants Program is an initiative designed to support outstanding civic and community organizations that benefit the Goleta community.

In the previous years, grants have been awarded to the Alzheimer’s Association, Domestic Violence Solutions, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Goleta Valley Senior Center, Stow House, PathPoint and many other organizations.

Applications are now available online by clicking here or can be picked up at City Hall. Interested parties are also welcome to call Karen Dorfman at 805.961.7523 for additional information.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.