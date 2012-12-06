Lines Fall Down, Water Shoots Up in Goleta

Motoring mishaps kept emergency personnel busy in the Goleta Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., a big-rig truck got tangled in some power lines at the end of Cuesta Verde in the North Fairview area of Goleta.

No injuries were reported, but numerous customers in the area were left without power while emergency crews secured the scene and Southern California Edison workers repaired the damage.

At about 3:30 p.m., a vehicle sheared off a fire hydrant on Abrego Road in Isla Vista, sending a geyser of water shooting skyward.

No injuries were reported, and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded and shut off water to the hydrant.

