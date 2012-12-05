Lolë Celebrating 1st Thursday with Shopping Guide Created by Fitness Experts

Activewear brand Lolë is making it easy to spread the holiday cheer and stay fit throughout all the festivities of the season with a special 1st Thursday event in downtown Santa Barbara.

Committed to dressing women in pieces that are stylish, versatile and functional, Lolë has partnered with four experts to create exclusive shopping guides that shoppers can pick up at the Lolë Santa Barbara pop-up shop.

The experts include running aficionado Andrea McLarty, total fitness expert AnneMarie May, yogi Stephanie Bessler and Barbara Won, who specializes in studio-to-street dressing.



Each expert has selected her top five, must-have holiday gifts from Lolë. These lists have been compiled into shopping guides that are available at the pop-up store for consumers to use as they search for the perfect presents for everyone on their list.

Any shopper who purchases a piece from any of the top five picks from the experts will be automatically entered to win a private, one-on-one session with May, so they can learn how to stay svelte through the holidays.

— Laura Lajiness is a publicist representing Lolë.