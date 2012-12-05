Montecito Bank & Trust Again Earns ‘Summit for Danny’ Traveling Trophy

The 12th Annual Summit for Danny local climb was another success for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

This year’s hike on Oct. 27 at Manning Park raised $85,000 for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Montecito Bank & Trust has been awarded the prestigious traveling trophy for building the largest team at the climb for the fourth year in a row. This year, more than 50 climbers from the bank participated in the climb, demonstrating their commitment to building a safer, healthy community.

“We are so appreciative of the bank’s support of our community, their commitment has helped so many children and families.” said Penny Jenkins, president and CEO of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, said: “Montecito Bank & Trust was thrilled to once again be the presenting sponsor for the Summit for Danny. The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center provides unparalleled service to youth and their families in our community. Prevention is key. We applaud their efforts, and we are proud that so many or our bank associates came out to hike this year, making this our fourth consecutive win.”

The Summit for Danny is spearheaded by Bob and Patty Bryant. Bob lost his son, Danny, to substance abuse in 1995 and was determined that Santa Barbara should have an adolescent alcohol and drug treatment program. Bob worked with Penny Jenkins at the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, and he and Patty started the annual climbs to provide scholarships for youth to receive alcohol and drug treatment at the center.

Please join us for next year’s climb on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 as our community climbs together to “help our kids rise above drug abuse.”

— Lauren Haines is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.