Ned Emerson Named Mental Wellness Center’s Volunteer of the Year

The Mental Wellness Center recently named Ned Emerson as its 2012 Volunteer of the Year.
The Mental Wellness Center’s highest honor went to Emerson for his volunteer work with the Mental Wellness Center’s Recovery Learning Center (RLC) lunch program.
Emerson and the RLC chef make weekly trips to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, where they shop for supplies to prepare about 350 hot lunches each week.
Additionally, Emerson volunteers as a Mental Wellness Center board member, serving on the Executive, Finance and Fund Development committees.
— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.