New Life Church Hosts Merry and Bright Tree-Lighting Christmas Concert

Hundreds of community members enjoy the festive celebration, featuring the talents of several local musical groups

Approximately 400 people attended Wednesday night’s Tree-Lighting Christmas Concert at New Life Church in Santa Barbara.

Cookies, hot cocoa and apple cider were provided for everyone attending the event, who were also treated to a number of heartfelt performances given by a variety of local talent.

While friends and neighbors enjoyed the festivities, entertainment was provided by the Summerland Elementary School String Ensemble, the Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band, Los Hermanos, Evan Craft and Friends, the New Life Church Choir, Noreen Valdes and the San Marcos High School Madcapella Choir.

Pastor Dale Swanson commented that many neighbors spoke to him personally to thank him for bringing their community together. “We just wanted to bless our neighborhood” was his response to the overwhelming turnout.

New Live Church is located at 30 E. Alamar Ave. Click here for more information.

