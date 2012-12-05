Plum Goods to Host Trunk Show Featuring Kimberly Vyn Jewelry
By Kimberly Vyn | December 5, 2012 | 1:56 p.m.
Plum Goods is proud to present a Kimberly Vyn Trunk Show from 3 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 8.
The show will feature freshwater and Tahitian pearls, sterling, chocolate quartz and more beauties.
Plum Goods, offering handmade, fair trade and upcycled products, is located at 909 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Call 805.845.3900 for more information.
— Kimberly Vyn is a local jewelry designer.
