Power Outages Hit Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside, Riviera Areas

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 3:40 p.m. | December 5, 2012 | 4:49 p.m.

A spate of power outages occurred Wednesday morning, and customers in Upper Eastside and Riviera neighborhoods are still waiting for their electricity to be restored.

The largest of the outages occurred on the Upper Eastside, where lines were down due to trees in equipment. Southern California Edison has reported that 235 customers were affected.

Among the customers without power was Marymount of Santa Barbara, although school officials notified parents that classes would continue as scheduled.

“Crews are repairing wire at Alameda Padre Serra and Lasuen, which was caused by a fallen eucalyptus tree downing a primary wire,” said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, local public affairs region manager for Southern California Edison.

The outage occurred at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, and full power is expected to be restored by midnight, according to SCE’s outage map.

Another outage occurred closer to the Riviera neighborhood near Franceschi Park, where about 90 people were lacking power.

That outage was reported at 10:16 a.m., with its reported cause being “equipment problems,” according to SCE, which also stated that crews were in the process of making repairs. Power was expected to be restored there by 6 p.m.

