Local News

Jurors in Robles Trial Tour Site of Fatal Stabbing

The judge arranges the visit to Arroyo Burro Beach, where Robert Simpson died in April 2010 during an altercation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 6, 2012 | 1:46 a.m.

The jurors for the Adrian Robles murder trial on Wednesday visited Arroyo Burro Beach, where 44-year-old Mesa resident Robert Burke Simpson was fatally stabbed in April 2010.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill organized the trip so jurors would get a better idea of the area, since all evidence so far has been with photographs. 

Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer and defense attorney Steve Balash accompanied the jury.

Robles, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara man and alleged Westside gang member, is accused of killing Simpson after an escalating argument between their two groups of friends at the beach that day.

The trial is expected to last until mid-December, Hill has said.

