Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Honors Scholarship Foundation’s Colette Hadley

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North has awarded the Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship to Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, at a ceremony at its meeting on Nov. 28.

The award was presented by Rotarian Joe Dobbs, a past president of the Scholarship Foundation, on the recommendation of Rotarian Bruce Micheel, also a past president of the foundation.

The Paul Harris Fellowship, named for Rotary’s founder, is its highest award, presented to individuals who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Paul Harris.

Hadley has been with the Scholarship Foundation for 20 years and executive director for the last six. Previously, she was a marketing director for the University of California.

In addition to her duties at the Scholarship Foundation, Hadley is a board trustee for the National College Access Network, a delegate to the College Board, and formerly served as chairman of the Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP Consortium, as a board member for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and as a Big Sister for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.

She serves on the Leadership Council for Special Olympics-Santa Barbara and volunteers with the local branches of Planned Parenthood and Meals on Wheels.

Last year, the Scholarship Foundation awarded $7.3 million to 2,422 students, and provided financial aid advising to more than 26,000 students and parents.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.