Salvation Army to Host Holiday Children’s Program, Silent Auction

From 6 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 6, the Salvation Army in Santa Barbara will be having a silent auction, holiday performance by its after-school program children, and potluck dinner to help benefit the youth programs of the Salvation Army.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The silent auction will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Items will include four family passes to Disneyland and Sea World, autographed items from Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol, an autographed photo of Tony Hawk, L.A. Dodgers tickets, horseback riding, skydiving and more.
The holiday children’s performance will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the potluck dinner from 7 to 8 p.m.
— Mark Ellel represents the Salvation Army.