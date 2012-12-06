Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Mayor-Elect Alice Patino Readies to Take the Reins

The first woman to serve in the position, she plans to focus in part on bringing new business to the city during her tenure

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 6, 2012 | 12:22 a.m.

Alice Patino is learning a lot about what will be expected of her as Santa Maria’s mayor.

Patino, a member of the current City Council who is easily picked out of a crowd by her distinctive silvery-white hair, said recently that city residents have not hesitated to share their concerns and hopes for Santa Maria’s future.

Patino, who was elected to the mayor’s seat two weeks ago, told Noozhawk that she appreciates all the suggestions, especially since she’s still trying to grasp the fact that she came out on top of three other candidates.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Patino said. “I knew it was coming, one way or the other. It’s a huge responsibility.”

Patino will become the first woman mayor of the city when she takes over Dec. 18 for longtime Mayor Larry Lavagnino, who announced last year that he would not seek re-election after serving as mayor and on the five-member City Council since 1996.

She earned half of the votes cast in the election, with City Councilman Mike Cordero a distant second. Businessman and former City Councilman Marty Mariscal and relative newcomer Dan Gebhart were also defeated.

Patino said she realizes that the whirlwind that has been her last two weeks is just the beginning of a historic tenure, in which she would like to attract businesses to Santa Maria, remove obstacles to obtain permits and focus on the Downtown Specific Plan.

“It’s been very busy,” Patino said. “People have been calling. Women are especially happy. I want to get the business community together.” 

City code violations and crime are among concerns community members have voiced to Patino so far.

“This one woman came up to me today and said, ‘I live in an area where things have been broken into,’” she said, referring to suggestions. “It is helpful. The community needs to be the eyes and ears of the community. It’s not a one-man show. It’s a very giving community.”

One piece of business Patino will need to address is what will happen to her council seat, which she will vacate halfway through a term that ends in 2014.

A new council member must either be appointed or elected via special election to fill the post.

“It’s a decision that the council will make,” she said.

Patino is confident that her 12 years spent on the council will guide her in a quest to fill the shoes of Lavagnino, her longtime friend and mentor.

She’s excited to be a part of the changing City Council, which has a new face in Terri Zuniga, and loses two members — Lavagnino and Cordero, whose term was up this fall.

“We can put down our differences and really work for a common goal,” Patino said. “I look forward to working with the new council.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 