Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Draft of Strategic Plan

The Santa Barbara Board of Education voted Tuesday night to accept the fifth draft of the Strategic Plan after much input from staff, parents and the community.

It will guide the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s next three years with action plan steps and performance measures for the overall goals of Superintendent Dave Cash and his staff: making students ready for life, career and college; an organizational transformation and encouraging student, family and community engagement.

Cash’s mantra — “every child, every chance, every day” — tops every page of the document.

The district has specific plans to improve achievement scores, close the achievement gap and ensure the enrollment of advanced courses, such as Advanced Placement, Honors and Dual Enrollment, better represent the demographics of secondary schools.

There are many program-specific plans as well. Within three years, the district wants to implement a one-to-one computing program in at least 25 percent of the district’s schools and expand cultural courses with offerings such as folklorico and mariachi.

Click here to read the unedited fifth draft.

