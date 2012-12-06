Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:31 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Draft of Strategic Plan

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 6, 2012 | 12:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Board of Education voted Tuesday night to accept the fifth draft of the Strategic Plan after much input from staff, parents and the community.

It will guide the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s next three years with action plan steps and performance measures for the overall goals of Superintendent Dave Cash and his staff: making students ready for life, career and college; an organizational transformation and encouraging student, family and community engagement.

Cash’s mantra — “every child, every chance, every day” — tops every page of the document.

The district has specific plans to improve achievement scores, close the achievement gap and ensure the enrollment of advanced courses, such as Advanced Placement, Honors and Dual Enrollment, better represent the demographics of secondary schools.

There are many program-specific plans as well. Within three years, the district wants to implement a one-to-one computing program in at least 25 percent of the district’s schools and expand cultural courses with offerings such as folklorico and mariachi.

Click here to read the unedited fifth draft.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 