Consumers Power Alliance Hosting Goleta Meeting on Smart Meters

An informational meeting titled “Are Smart Meters Dangerous and Should You Opt Out?” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The public event is being held in response to Southern California Edison’s planned deployment of the meters in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area beginning the first of the year.

To date, Santa Barbara County and more than 46 other California communities, as well as several states, have taken steps to stop mandatory installation of smart meters.

Attendees of Tuesday’s meeting will find out about smart meters’ effects on power bills, health, safety, privacy, national security and the environment.

The free event will include a presentation by the Consumers Power Alliance, a Q&A session and a "How to Opt-Out" session.

— Elke Brazel represents the Consumers Power Alliance.