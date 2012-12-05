Street Closures for Unity Shoppe’s Motorcycle Toy Run

The Unity Shoppe will be conducting the Santa Barbara Motorcycle Toy Run on Sunday.

This event will attract estimated 500 to 600 motorcyclists that will stage on Santa Claus Lane. Riders will take Hot Springs Road to Olive Mill Road, where the ride will enter the city limits of Santa Barbara via Coast Village and Olive Mill roads.

The route will continue onto Coast Village Road from where it will transition to Cabrillo Boulevard and continue westbound.

From Cabrillo Boulevard, the event will proceed northbound on State Street and then turn east at Alamar Avenue. Upon reaching Foothill Road, the procession will turn north and continue out of the jurisdiction of Santa Barbara.

The estimated time the procession will pass through the jurisdiction of the City of Santa Barbara is 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.