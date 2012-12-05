Valle Verde Expansion Already Drawing High Demand

Demand for senior housing in Santa Barbara is already high, and will continue to increase as the baby boomers enter retirement.

In Santa Barbara County, 13 percent of residents have already reached retirement age. These seniors are looking to the future and moving to communities where their needs and desires for lifelong learning, social activity, health care, fitness, maintenance-free living and upscale dining can all be met.

One such community, Valle Verde, recently broke ground on the first major senior living construction in Santa Barbara in the past 30 years.

There’s been so much interest by area seniors that the new residential living homes that are part of the Casas Verdes expansion at Valle Verde are already 100 percent reserved.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.