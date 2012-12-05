Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Entrepreneurial Students to Compete in Westmont Business Plan Competition

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | December 5, 2012 | 3:08 p.m.

Four final venture teams will face off at the 23rd annual Collegiate Entrepreneurs Business Plan Competition from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 in Westmont College’s Founders Room.

The competition is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and networking will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Thirty-four students in Westmont’s Entrepreneurship and New Venture Development class formed 10 venture teams, and a separate screening panel, which included David Newton, professor of entrepreneurship, selected the final four.

In August, the students began looking at the market, searching for gaps before creating a feasibility study. The final four ventures are: Earthos Corp., an online, interactive marketplace for service-ministry and other nonprofit organizations to sell products direct to like-minded conscientious consumers (Dave Gaultiere, Aaron Bailey, Nick Cruz); INtertainment LLC, arranging advertising agreements for emerging product companies in video games, film and music videos (Dallas LaPrelle, Colby Dundas, Spencer Cripe); LEEF by S.K.S. Technologies, providing immediate, reliable, digital back-up and storage of photos (Ryan Stalker, Taylor Skidmore, Filipp Kozachuk); and Nomad.com, a one-stop planning/booking resource for camping trips and equipment (Davis Darnall, Sterling Montes, Tyler Nordlund, Henry Prevette).

The judges include Susan Block, investment banker at Block-Bowman & Associates; Peter Dealy, president of West End Partners; Eli Eisenberg, founder and CEO of Straight Line Management; Barry Fay, president of McConnell’s Ice Cream and owner of Montecito Growth Advisors; and Jason Spievak, CEO of RingRevenue and former CFO of Callwave.

Since 1990, more than 70 former students of Newton’s have launched and managed their own ventures, and 28 venture teams have gone on to compete in national venture forums.

“The students learn the importance of teamwork while managing their time and meeting deadlines on multiple tasks and projects,” Newton said. “They oversee an entirely self-directed endeavor from conception of the idea through their formal presentation.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 