Aceves Announces He’ll Seek Re-election to Goleta Council

The councilman also says he plans to pursue a greener campaign with the use of e-mail

Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves, who finished out his one-year term as Goleta mayor last week, announced late Sunday that he plans to run for re-election to the council next November.

Aceves, elected to the council in 2006 after campaigning on a platform of environmental protection, growth management and public safety, was at first pegged as a representative of development interests. He has since worked to shake off labels from both sides of Goleta’s political factions.

For Aceves, who promised to be the “man in the middle” for a council polarized over development, his was a year of significant accomplishment, including approval of General Plan amendments for the 7-year-old city.

“This council has created the first residential rental project the city has seen in 20 years in Sumida Gardens,” Aceves said in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “We created open space, public recreation and better public transportation in Old Town. We are also planning for our economic future with approved plans for three hotels that will add to the city’s revenue. We’ve worked hard in the interest of our city.”

Aceves also said he wants to change the way political campaigns are run in Goleta. Registration for his e-mail list comes with a promise that he won’t send “snail mail” to the voter’s home mailbox.

“The concept is simple. Political mail is a hassle but a necessary part of any campaign that wants to be competitive,” Aceves said. “It wastes tons of paper every election, but I think we can change the way campaigns are run.”

