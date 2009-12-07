Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:19 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 

Aceves Announces He’ll Seek Re-election to Goleta Council

The councilman also says he plans to pursue a greener campaign with the use of e-mail

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 7, 2009 | 2:27 a.m.

Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves, who finished out his one-year term as Goleta mayor last week, announced late Sunday that he plans to run for re-election to the council next November.

Aceves, elected to the council in 2006 after campaigning on a platform of environmental protection, growth management and public safety, was at first pegged as a representative of development interests. He has since worked to shake off labels from both sides of Goleta’s political factions.

For Aceves, who promised to be the “man in the middle” for a council polarized over development, his was a year of significant accomplishment, including approval of General Plan amendments for the 7-year-old city.

“This council has created the first residential rental project the city has seen in 20 years in Sumida Gardens,” Aceves said in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “We created open space, public recreation and better public transportation in Old Town. We are also planning for our economic future with approved plans for three hotels that will add to the city’s revenue. We’ve worked hard in the interest of our city.”

Aceves also said he wants to change the way political campaigns are run in Goleta. Registration for his e-mail list comes with a promise that he won’t send “snail mail” to the voter’s home mailbox.

“The concept is simple. Political mail is a hassle but a necessary part of any campaign that wants to be competitive,” Aceves said. “It wastes tons of paper every election, but I think we can change the way campaigns are run.”

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 