Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:23 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: An Exclusive Club

Where membership is open to almost everyone

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | December 6, 2009 | 10:09 p.m.

I was in an auto parts store about two weeks ago. You know, the one owned by three brothers — Manny, Moe and Sidney.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

While I was there, I noticed a sign that said you could get a 10 percent discount if you belonged to the Manny, Moe and Sidney Club. All you had to do was fill out a simple application and mail it in.

I took an application. When I got home, I noticed that not everyone could become a member. The fine print required that you be one of the following: a federal or state employee, a member of the armed forces, a veteran of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War or the Iraq War, a student, a teacher, a member of any number of fraternal organizations such as Elks, Moose, Rotary, etc., a U.S. citizen, a federal income-tax payer, a person who had a brother, sister, father, mother, aunt or uncle who was any of the above, a registered voter, etc.

The list went on and on and was absolutely ludicrous.

The whole thing struck me as being inane because I couldn’t think of any category that would exclude me as a member. It also reminded me of the famous Groucho Marx remark: “I would never join a club that would have me as a member.”

So, with my perverse nature being what it is, I completed the application with my name and address, and then I wrote the following cover letter:

“Dear Manny, Moe and Sidney,

I would very much like to become a member of the Manny, Moe and Sidney Club, but unfortunately, I am not a federal or state employee, a member of the armed forces, a veteran of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War or Iraq War, a student, a teacher, a member of any number of fraternal organizations such as Elks, Moose, Rotary, etc., a U.S. citizen, a federal income-tax payer, a person who has a brother, sister, father, mother, aunt or uncle who was any of the above, a registered voter (etc., including every one of the 100 or so categories).

What do you suggest?”

By return mail I received a membership card. Ta-dah! I am now a member of a very exclusive club.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 