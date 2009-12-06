Storms Lining Up for Back-to-Back-to-Back Visits to Santa Barbara

If the size and intensity of the storms forecast for Santa Barbara County this week are any indication, it’s about to feel a lot like winter.

Early Monday, the first of three Pacific storms is expected to roll in, bringing cold temperatures, blustery winds, heavy rain and snow as low as the 2,000-foot level. The National Weather Service said the storm is likely to produce 1 to 1.5 inches of rain along the coast and as much as 3 inches in the mountains. Officials warned that rainfall intensities could be strong enough to cause debris flows in burn areas.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 56. Overnight lows in the low 40s are likely.

A high-wind watch issued for the South Coast for Monday night was downgraded to a warning until 10 p.m. The weather service is forecasting northwest winds of 25 mph to 40 mph, with damaging gusts of more than 60 mph possible through passes and canyons.

Tuesday could dawn with snow on the Santa Ynez Mountains, thanks to north slope clouds and cold air, with several inches possible in the backcountry. Despite the white, Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 55.

Wednesday temperatures should climb to the high 50s with partly sunny conditions.

A second, wetter storm is expected to arrive early Thursday and hang around until the weekend, fueled by the remnants of Typhoon Nida from the western Pacific. A third storm may blow in on Saturday.

The weather service said this week’s storms are likely to generate large swells and high surf conditions. Officials also warned of a potential for frost and freezes in areas free from precipitation and winds.

