Business First Bank Promotes Tino Munoz

He will serve as a vice president and commercial loan officer

Business First Bank has announced the promotion of Tino Munoz to the position of vice president and commercial loan officer.

Munoz will continue to manage and grow a commercial loan portfolio in his newly expanded role.

“For the past five years, Tino has been a valuable member of the Business First Bank team,” said Joanne Funari, EVP/president of the Business First Division. “This promotion is well-deserved and speaks to the contribution that Tino has made and continues to make at Business First Bank.”

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank, which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First Bank.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank.