County Supervisors to Consider Increasing Renters’ Protections

Recommended changes to Ordinance 4444 include provisions for displaced tenants and mass evictions, and a benefit for landlords in compliance

Renters in Santa Barbara County could have more protections when facing eviction if the Board of Supervisors gives its approval on Tuesday.

The item revolves around changes proposed to a county ordinance that has been on the books since 2002, but is seldom enforced. County Ordinance 4444 states that landlords needing to improve properties with code violations are required to financially reimburse displaced tenants.

The ordinance was borne out of a desire to motivate owners to keep their properties in habitable condition, and provides relocation assistance only if the tenant is displaced as a result of a health and safety violation.

If adopted, changes to the ordinance would allow for benefits under even more circumstances. If a tenant is displaced because an owner wants to demolish, remodel or change the property from residential to nonresidential, relocation benefits would be required. The current ordinance provides for a sum equal to three months of fair-market rent, which is determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Utility service deposits also are covered, and none of those amounts would change with the new ordinance.

The Board of Supervisors met in April but approved only about a third of the suggestions stakeholders brought forward during community meetings.

One item that garnered the most concern was that of mass evictions. Up to 30 families at once are displaced in a mass eviction — a rare event, but one that has happened on the South Coast. In December 2008, hundreds were evicted from apartments on Modoc Road. Coming up with a mass eviction response plan, improved public outreach and amendments to the ordinance are all being recommended by county staff.

Another change in the ordinance could have a benefit for landlords who comply. Landlords would be eligible for “fast-tracked” permitting by the county’s Department of Planning and Development. That would happen only if the landlord could demonstrate that he or she has provided tenants with a timely security deposit return and advance notice, as well as the relocation benefits.

A final plan is expected to be in place by next April, if supervisors approve it Tuesday.

