Das Williams Sworn In as State Assemblyman

Former Santa Barbara city councilman's first piece of legislation will encourage composting to reduce waste

Newly elected Assemblyman Das Williams was sworn into office Monday along with other newly elected legislators during a ceremony in the Senate and Assembly chambers at the state Capitol.

The new Legislature will convene for a special session to deal with the budget crisis called by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Williams also will introduce his first piece of legislation, Assembly Bill 34, which aims to continue the work he started as a member of the Santa Barbara City Council by encouraging composting as a way of decreasing the amount of organic materials sent to landfills. The bill also strives to increase green jobs in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and throughout the state.

“I’m very excited to start to address some of the many issues of concern to the people of the 35th Assembly District and Central Coast region,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with other representatives from the region to find the right solutions to the budget, which has an immediate shortfall of $6 billion, finding appropriate revenue sources to prevent further evisceration of vital public services; particularly public education.”

Williams is a Democrat representing the mostly coastal district that includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and part of Oxnard.

Before being elected to the Assembly on Nov. 2, Williams was in his seventh year serving on the Santa Barbara council.

— James Joyce III is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.