Diesel Spill Closes Coast Village Road in Montecito

A 25-gallon diesel spill Monday morning closed Coast Village Road near the Coast Village Shopping Center in Montecito after a tractor-trailer delivery truck punctured one of its fuel tanks.

The truck’s refrigerated trailers include generators with small fuel tanks, one of which was punctured when the truck pulled into the parking lot to make a delivery about 6:15 a.m., Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

Police, the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and the county hazardous materials team responded to clean up the spill and to minimize fuel flowing into any drainage or creek bed areas.

A news release sent out Monday afternoon by city officials revealed that about five gallons of diesel and water went into a storm drain, and that cleanup was expected to continue through the afternoon. The spill on the roadway was contained, but it was made more substantial because of the wet road.

The area was closed off to cars as authorities didn’t want vehicles driving over the spilled fuel.

“They’re ensuring it will be as clean as possible,” McCaffrey said.

