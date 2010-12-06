Downtown Organization Announces Parade Winners

Santa Barbara Overhead Door takes the grand prize, and Dos Pueblos High earns two awards

The 58th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade last Friday was a “miracle” on State Street.

The parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and themed “Miracle on State Street,” featured more than 70 entries and more than 3,200 participants that included marching bands, floats and performance groups, grand marshal and chef Cat Cora, the Holiday Prince & Fairy and, of course, Santa Claus.

With more than 55,000 spectators, it was the most spectacular holiday community event.

2010 Parade Winners

» Most Creative, Grand Prize — Santa Barbara Overhead Door

» Most Theme Oriented — The Granada

» Most Spirited — San Marcos High School cheer

» Best Performance Group — Fuego Gitano Dance Studio

» Best Senior High School Band — Dos Pueblos High School

» Best Junior High School Band — La Colina Junior High School

» Best Elementary School Band — Santa Barbara School District Elementary

» Best Drill Team — Dos Pueblos High School



The Downtown Organization thanks Southern California Edison for donating the community holiday tree, the city’s Public Works crew for installing it at State and Victoria streets, and SCEEP for providing the LED lights, as well as its other sponsors.

Next year’s parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. For more information, call the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x24.

— Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.