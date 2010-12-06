Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Gets in the Holiday Spirit

Wednesday morning's program will include 'Holiday Songs' and organ tunes with a similar theme

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 6, 2010 | 5:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will perform its annual Holiday Concert at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Admission, as you should expect by now, is free.

The program will start with a generous medley of “Holiday Songs” sung by soprano Carol Ann Manzi and guitarist Thomas Heck, plus the Concerto in E Minor, TWV 51:e1 by Alessandro Marcello (1669-1747), played by Harrison Swalley on piccolo trumpet and Sio Tepper on piano.

Also on the program are the following organ tunes on holiday themes, performed by Mahlon Balderston: “Come, Come, Ye Saints” and “Jesus, Rest Your Head” by Emma Lou Diemer (born in 1927); “Y’Mei Hachanuka” by Mahlon Balderston (born in 1923); “Puer Nobis” by Martha Sobaje (born in 1948); and “Holiday Trumpet Tune” by Carson Cooman (born in 1982).

The baroque era was an age of adagios, succinct and heartbreaking, and Marcello wrote several that would get anybody into the Baroque Hall of Fame. Like Antonio Vivaldi, Tomaso Albinoni and Domenico Cimarosa, Marcello was a Venetian and, as remarkable as his musical gifts were, he was in his lifetime more famous for his mathematics and his philosophical works than his music.

His younger brother, Benedetto, was both more prolific and more popular — back then.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to news[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 