Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Gets in the Holiday Spirit

The Santa Barbara Music Club will perform its annual Holiday Concert at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Admission, as you should expect by now, is free.

The program will start with a generous medley of “Holiday Songs” sung by soprano Carol Ann Manzi and guitarist Thomas Heck, plus the Concerto in E Minor, TWV 51:e1 by Alessandro Marcello (1669-1747), played by Harrison Swalley on piccolo trumpet and Sio Tepper on piano.

Also on the program are the following organ tunes on holiday themes, performed by Mahlon Balderston: “Come, Come, Ye Saints” and “Jesus, Rest Your Head” by Emma Lou Diemer (born in 1927); “Y’Mei Hachanuka” by Mahlon Balderston (born in 1923); “Puer Nobis” by Martha Sobaje (born in 1948); and “Holiday Trumpet Tune” by Carson Cooman (born in 1982).

The baroque era was an age of adagios, succinct and heartbreaking, and Marcello wrote several that would get anybody into the Baroque Hall of Fame. Like Antonio Vivaldi, Tomaso Albinoni and Domenico Cimarosa, Marcello was a Venetian and, as remarkable as his musical gifts were, he was in his lifetime more famous for his mathematics and his philosophical works than his music.

His younger brother, Benedetto, was both more prolific and more popular — back then.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .