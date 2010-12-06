Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Nancy Chase Named Board President for Mental Health Association

She has served on the board for many years, including as president from 2002-04

By Kelly Kapaun | December 6, 2010 | 7:10 p.m.

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County has announced that Nancy Chase will serve as its board president for 2011.

Nancy Chase
Nancy Chase

Chase has served on the Mental Health Association’s board many years and currently is active on the Mental Health Association’s Education Committee, taking MHA’s Mental Health Matters curriculum to middle school classrooms in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Chase also served as the Mental Health Association board president from 2002-04, and she served on the board of the Nonprofit Support Center.

An active musician, Chase performs with the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and Opera Santa Barbara.

Helping to train bass players of the future, she teaches under the auspices of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony String Workshop and in her private studio.

Other elected board officers include Ned Emerson, first vice president; Karel DeVeer, treasurer; Ann Lippincott, secretary; and Bob Young, Kelly Rau and George Kaufmann, at-large members.

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

