Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Film Festival to Honor Actor Geoffrey Rush

He will receive the Montecito Award in a tribute Jan. 31 at the Arlington

By Carol Marshall | December 6, 2010 | 3:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor Academy Award-winning actor Geoffrey Rush with the Montecito Award at the 26th edition of the festival, which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2011, SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling announced Monday.

The tribute will take place Jan. 31 at the historic Arlington Theatre.

The Montecito Award was created in recognition of a performer who has given a series of classic and standout performances in his or her career, and previously has been presented to Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Naomi Watts and Annette Bening, who was the first recipient, in 2005.

Rush stands tall within a rare and genuine class of actors, able to command the screen in each and every one of his roles. Ranging from the comedic to the dramatic, Rush’s vast and eclectic body of work illustrates him as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

“I feel like royalty’s coming to SBIFF,” Durling said. “Having been an admirer of everything Geoffrey Rush has done, we’re truly blessed to get to celebrate him this year.”

Rush’s most recent work includes his portrayal of Australian speech therapist Lionel Logue in the Tom Hooper film The King’s Speech.

Rush made his big-screen debut as a detective in the 1981 Australian film Hoodwink, and followed up the next year with a performance in the musical Starstruck. It was in 1996, however, that Rush really captured the attention of the world for his role as pianist David Helfgott in Shine. The role earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor

Tickets for the Montecito Award are available now, discounted 20 percent until Dec. 22, and can be purchased online or by calling 805.963.0023.  Mini-Paks for the festival are discounted at 20 percent, and Festival Passes and Packages are discounted at 15 percent.

— Carol Marshall is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 