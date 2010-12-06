Santa Barbara Film Festival to Honor Actor Geoffrey Rush

He will receive the Montecito Award in a tribute Jan. 31 at the Arlington

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor Academy Award-winning actor Geoffrey Rush with the Montecito Award at the 26th edition of the festival, which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2011, SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling announced Monday.

The tribute will take place Jan. 31 at the historic Arlington Theatre.

The Montecito Award was created in recognition of a performer who has given a series of classic and standout performances in his or her career, and previously has been presented to Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Naomi Watts and Annette Bening, who was the first recipient, in 2005.

Rush stands tall within a rare and genuine class of actors, able to command the screen in each and every one of his roles. Ranging from the comedic to the dramatic, Rush’s vast and eclectic body of work illustrates him as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

“I feel like royalty’s coming to SBIFF,” Durling said. “Having been an admirer of everything Geoffrey Rush has done, we’re truly blessed to get to celebrate him this year.”

Rush’s most recent work includes his portrayal of Australian speech therapist Lionel Logue in the Tom Hooper film The King’s Speech.

Rush made his big-screen debut as a detective in the 1981 Australian film Hoodwink, and followed up the next year with a performance in the musical Starstruck. It was in 1996, however, that Rush really captured the attention of the world for his role as pianist David Helfgott in Shine. The role earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor

Tickets for the Montecito Award are available now, discounted 20 percent until Dec. 22, and can be purchased online or by calling 805.963.0023. Mini-Paks for the festival are discounted at 20 percent, and Festival Passes and Packages are discounted at 15 percent.

— Carol Marshall is a publicist.