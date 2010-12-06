Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High Singers Offer Holiday Concerts

The Madrigals and the A Capella Choir will perform together this Friday through Sunday

By Gail Fanaro | December 6, 2010 | 6:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, along with the school’s A Capella Choir, will perform traditional Christmas/holiday music from around the world at 7 p.m. this weekend, Dec. 10-12, in St. Anthony’s Chapel on the grounds of San Roque School, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Conducted by Phillip McLendon, the Madrigals have been invited to perform next summer at Notre Dame Cathedral and the Madeleine in Paris and the Ely and Chelmsford cathedrals in England.

Tickets to this weekend’s performances are available from choir members, Chaucer’s Bookstore or at the door for $10.

To make a donation to the music program, contact Phillip McLendon at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805 966.9101 x251. The groups are also available for private parties.

— Gail Fanaro represents the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 