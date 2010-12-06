Santa Barbara High Singers Offer Holiday Concerts

The Madrigals and the A Capella Choir will perform together this Friday through Sunday

The Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, along with the school’s A Capella Choir, will perform traditional Christmas/holiday music from around the world at 7 p.m. this weekend, Dec. 10-12, in St. Anthony’s Chapel on the grounds of San Roque School, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Conducted by Phillip McLendon, the Madrigals have been invited to perform next summer at Notre Dame Cathedral and the Madeleine in Paris and the Ely and Chelmsford cathedrals in England. Tickets to this weekend’s performances are available from choir members, Chaucer’s Bookstore or at the door for $10. To make a donation to the music program, contact Phillip McLendon at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805 966.9101 x251. The groups are also available for private parties. — Gail Fanaro represents the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals.

