Third District Residents Sought for County Boards

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr has announced an open recruitment process for residents interested in serving on county board and commissions.
Those with openings include the Advisory Board on Alcohol & Drug Problems, the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Commission for Women, the Human Services Commission, the Mental Health Commission, and the Mosquito and Vector Management District.
For information about a board or commission or for an application form, click here or call Farr’s office at 805.568.2192.
All applicants must reside in the Third District.
Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until all positions are filled.
— Stephanie Langsdorf represents Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.