Tickets Still Available for Tuesday’s Black Crowes Concert at Arlington

The band is set to play an extended program as it celebrates 20 years

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | December 6, 2010 | 9:45 p.m.

Black Crowes fans — and rock fans in general — listen up! One of the country’s most classic rock groups is set to play an extended concert at the intimate Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The band, used to headlining outdoor music festivals and large arena rock shows, will be playing two sets, to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, and the recent release of their latest recording, Croweology. The double disc features acoustic remixes of some of their biggest hits.

In support of the new recording, the band plans to play a full acoustic opening set, followed by their more traditional rock and roll extravaganza. Not only is this a unique chance to hear the band play a marathon concert in a small venue, but it may be the last time to hear the band play live at all, for a very long time. The group is planning an extended vacation from the spotlight at the conclusion of this exclusive mini tour.

The band established itself as a traditional rock powerhouse back in 1990, with their first hit recording, “Shake Your Money Maker.” Since their inception, the band had recorded no less than nine studio albums and four live albums. The band has sold more than 30 million albums. The band also just released a special edition recording, “Say Goodnight to The Bad Guys/Remedy,” on Nov. 26.

A few tickets are still available for the “Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” stop at the Arlington, part of their North American tour.

Ticket prices range from $38 to $58, plus service charges and are available at the theater box office or on Ticketmaster

